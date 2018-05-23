Rock On The Range pt 2

Rock On The Range can be the best experience you’ll have or the worst. With over 50 bands playing over a 3 day event you’ll probably see most of the bands you love and possibly get turned onto a band or two that you have never heard of. Sometimes, yearly actually, there are storms to get through. Saturday was that day. We had 2 storms roll through that shut the festival down. The first storm held up the festival about an hour or so. That one was late morning. The 2nd rain delay was toward the afternoon. Both storm delays we do to lightning in the area. Everyone had to evacuate the stadium and to into the parking lot. You could sit in your car or simply stand in line to get back into the festival. This storm had a lot of lightning strikes. Anytime there are lightning strikes in 15 miles of the stadium they have to evacuate the stadium. The seats are made of metal. One strike would travel all over the seats and could kill someone. It’s simply math. The promoter and Mapfre Stadium folks didn’t want to risk anyone life. I was fortunate enough to be able to stay in the stadium under the seating. All of the media huddled in an area surrounded by concrete. This delay lasted about 4 hours. On my way out, after about 2 hours, I heard a guy say “If I don’t get back in pretty soon, i’m going to give this show a bad review on Facebook” NO DON”T DO THAT!!! Seriously. Do you really think any gives 2 sh@#$ if you’re pissed? Get over it.

