Rock on the Range pt 1

I’ll have multiple pages dedicated to Rock On The Range in upcoming blogs with pictures, interviews with various bands that I was able to sit down with and other such things. Let’s get started

IF you’re going to book a rental car on line and the ad says “Fiat” do not assume that you will actually get a Fiat to drive. There are words, in small print, that will say “or comparable” ALWAYS assume that you will drive off in the Comparable vehicle. The reason I went with this particular rental car company at the airport in Columbus Ohio was because they had a Fiat on the list of cars. When I flew in and got to the rental car desk I asked about the Fiat. The rental agent laughed “We don’t have Fiats”, “We’ve never had a Fiat”.”Who the hell told you that?” It was listed on line as such. Again, more laughing. I don’t own a Fiat but it might have been cool to drive one.. I ended up driving off in a Toyota Corolla. All things could have been much worse. The Toyota was brand new and very nice. They did try and talk me into buying the insurance. My auto insurance plan will cover the rental. Your insurance plan may also cover your rental. Don’t pay the extra for double coverage. By not using the rental car’s insurance plan, I saved another $100.

More Rock On The Range fun coming on the next blog