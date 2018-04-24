Have you heard? Rock is dead! It is? Did I miss the memo. Did I miss the meeting. Did I miss the conference call? For the people that keep telling you rock is dead..here’s why they’re WRONG!
Lincoln, Hastings, Kearney album sales chart
Week ending 4/19
#1 Metallica- Hardwired to Self Destruct
#2 Breaking Benjamin-Ember
#8 Skillet-Unleashed
#16 Metallica-Metallica
#20 Five Finger Death Punch-Decade of destruction
#26 Greta Van Fleet-From the fires
#38 Skillet-Awake
#38 (tie) 30 Seconds to Mars-America
#48 Disturbed-Immortalized
#58 Linkin Park-Hybrid Theory