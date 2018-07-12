Robbery Outside North Lincoln Convenience Store

Lincoln Police are investigating a strong arm robbery outside a Kwik Shop at 44th and Cornhusker around 2am Thursday.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was riding his bicycle through the parking lot when another man stopped him and asked to borrow his cell phone. The victim told the man his phone did not have service, and the suspect grabbed it out of his hand.

A struggle ensued, and the man put the victim in a headlock before getting in a vehicle and driving away.

Police are now looking into surveillance video and the incident is still under investigation.

