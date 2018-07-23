Ritz Recall

Mondelēz Global LLC, the maker of Ritz Crackers, has announced a voluntary recall in the United States, including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products. The company says the products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella. The recall affects Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, and Mixed Cookie Cracker variety. The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019 to April 13, 2019.

