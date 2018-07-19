Ricketts, Krist Differ On Debate Schedule

Arranging the debate schedule between Governor Pete Ricketts and his Democratic challenger Bob Krist has been a debate in itself.

Krist began the discussion shortly after filing, calling for five debates with the Governor, including one devoted exclusively to property tax relief. The Governor released a schedule Wednesday indicating he planned to participate in three debates, beginning with one at the State Fair.

Thursday, a statement from Krist rejected the Ricketts plan, saying only one would be televised, one would be held at a Republican sponsored event, and the third would feature questions submitted in advance for the candidates to consider. Krist suggested that the Governor was not willing to debate in public.

“This is a beleaguered tactic from a failing campaign” said the Governor’s campaign spokesman Matthew Trail. “Governor Ricketts has held 59 town halls since becoming governor, participated in countless public appearances all across the state, and visited each of Nebraska’s 93 counties. He holds office hours and weekly media availabilities, and has a monthly call-in radio program. Governor Ricketts is incredibly accessible. Trail added “As is customary, we accepted three invitations for joint candidate appearances. These events are all open to the public and press.”

