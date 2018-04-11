Remembering a Confessing Christian

E-Rock is in it’s 24th year of playing ROCK by Christians. This week I have been reflecting on a man who stood up to Nazi Germany and was hanged this week 73 years ago – Reverend Dietrich Bonhoeffer a Confessing Christian! If you do the math, you will realize he was murdered less than a month before the end of WWII. In his “Letters & Papers from Prison” he wrote the powerful poem — “Who Am I”

Who am I? They often tell me I would step from my cell’s confinement calmly, cheerfully, firmly, like a squire from his country house. Who am I? They often tell me I would walk to my warders freely and friendly and clearly, as thou it were mine to command. Who am I? They also tell me I would bear the days of misfortune equably, smilingly, proudly, like one accustomed to win. Am I then really all that which other men tell of? Or am I only what I know of myself, restless and longing and sick, like a bird in a cage, struggling for breath, as though hands were compressing my throat, yearning for colours, for flowers, for the voices of birds, thirsting for words of kindness, for neighbourliness, trembling with anger at despotisms and petty humiliation, tossing in expectation of great events, powerlessly trembling for friends at an infinite distance, weary and empty at praying, at thinking, at making, faint, and ready to say farewell to it all? Who am I? This or the other? Am I one person today, and tomorrow another? Am I both at once? A Hypocrite before others, and before myself a contemptibly woebegone weakling? Or is something within me still like a beaten army, fleeing in disorder from victory already achieved? Who am I? They mock me, these lonely questions of mine. Whoever I am, THOU knowest, O GOD, I am Thine!

SHALOM Pastor Ron