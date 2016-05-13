The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest and most impactful fundraising event to end cancer. It unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. With the support of thousands of volunteers like you, the American Cancer Society is helping save more than 500 lives a day. Please join us and take action against a disease that has taken too much!

Come join us at the Railyard Saturday, June 18th 2016 from 4-10:30pm

For more information, visit the Relay for Life Home Page