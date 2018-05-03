Recycle that

Are you recycling your cardboard? You may have to pay a penalty if you put corrugated cardboard in the trash. Since no one likes to pay a fine, everyone is now taking cardboard to the recycle bins. Along with most of Lincoln, I now recycle ALL of my cardboard. I know what corrugated cardboard looks like, but now we’re paranoid that the cardboard Police will knock on our door with a $200 ticket if we toss ANY cardboard.

I took a small load to the recycle bins this weekend. There were 4 big bins stuffed full of cardboard. The recycling company was bringing in another bin that was empty. I’m sure this is more cardboard than the company, or the city, could imagine. What now? Cardboard over kill? I’m all for recycling but everyone is running scared.