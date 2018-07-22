Members of the Raymond Fire Department and the Community celebrated the department’s 70th anniversary Saturday. The celebration featured the blessing and commissioning of the department’s new truck. The evening also included a pork feed and a fireworks show.

The current Raymond Fire Department began its service in 1948, but the community’s fire fighting history goes back much further.

In the early 1900’s the citizens of Raymond bought a fire cart that was pulled by hand and later mounted on a Model-T pickup chassis. A better Model-A Ford truck was purchased later. When donations dropped off, care and maintenance of equipment also stopped. In those days when a fire occurred, the truck battery was usually run down and the rig had to be pulled to start it.

A tax supported fire district was formed in 1947 and better equipment was then purchased.The first two-stall fire barn was built in 1948. A new building with four stalls and a meeting room, located at First and County Road 670, was dedicated in October of 1975. The Department is now headquartered at 4210 W Raymond Rd in a new 6 bay drive through steel building that was built in 2009. Station #2 is located at 3201 Arbor Road

The District fleet includes four other fire fighting trucks in addition to the new engine commissioned this weekend, a command vehicle, supply trailer, 27 members, and a Dive-boat. The members are trained in Crash Injury Management, Fire Fighter Fire Aid, C.P.R., Basic Life Support, Scuba Diving, and Jaws of Life.

The post Raymond Fire Department Celebrates Anniversary appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.