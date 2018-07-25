Rash of Burglaries Reported In Malcolm

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of crimes that took place in Malcolm on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The first crime occurred in the 300 Block of Elk Creek Road. LSO said checks and some cash were taken from the home. Total loss is estimated at $134.

A short time later, LSO took a call reporting another burglary near the 300 Block of Robert Road. Currency and checks were stolen from a vehicle at the residence, resulting in a loss of just over $200.

Lastly, another car was broken into near the 300 Block of Hudkins Road. Currency and a hoverboard were taken, resulting in a loss of just under $800.

LSO is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

