Pushing Sale of Pershing

Pershing Center has been for sale since it closed 4 years ago, but it’s only been listed on the city’s Urban Development website. On a unanimous vote, the City Council has passed a resolution getting Pershing on a national advertising list. Council member, Jon Camp, who teamed up with fellow council member, Carl Eskridge, to craft the resolution opening the door for possible public use at Pershing. The mayor has 15 days to sign the resolution.

