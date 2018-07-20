Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted robbery that led to a pregnant woman being shot. Officers said the woman showed up into Bryan West just after 1 a.m. Friday and reported the incident.

Officer Angela Sands said she and her 23-year-old boyfriend were in their vehicle near 8th and Groveland in the Belmont area attempting to sell marijuana when the robbery and shooting took place. The boyfriend also suffered minor injuries after being struck in the face with the gun. Once that happened, the gun fired and wounded the woman in her rear.

Police said the woman, who is six months pregnant, has non life-threatening injuries. The baby wasn’t not harmed.

Police are currently following up on leads for a possible suspect

The original story http://www.kfornow.com/pregnant-woman-shot-during-attempted-robbery/