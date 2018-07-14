Add another construction project to avoid this summer. Beginning at 6 p.m. July 16, North 48th Street between Superior and the City Landfill Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th Street will close nightly for pavement repair to extend the life of the street.

Work will occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. through July 31. Flaggers will guide drivers during the construction work. Access to local businesses may be limited during the nighttime closure, but the city and contractor are planning to work with the local businesses on their specific needs.

Overall, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The post Portion of 48th Street to Close Nightly appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.