Plagiarizing cancer!

According to USA Today, scientists have researched a method that can actually rewrite and reprogram immune t cells in the body to fight against cancer and other diseases. The researchers actually copy and paste sequences from the cell and give them specific tasks like destroy cancer, attack infections and more. How cool and sci-fi is that? How cool would it be to find a cure for cancer and other auto-immune diseases? Let me know your opinion on my facebook page.
