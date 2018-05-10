Paul “Who?” Hewson is 58 Today!

Paul Hewson aka “BONO” was born on May 10th, 1960 and turns 58 today. Having seen him perform as the Front man of one of the Greatest Active Rock bands = U2 has been some of my all time favorite worship celebrations! They have just begun their eXPERIENCE +iNNOCENCE Tour to excellent critical reviews and are coming to OMAHA next week! U2 will be playing the CenturyLink Center and it is not quite Sold Out. So you and I still have a chance to pay the Big Buck$ and see one of the Biggest Bands of Rock History in their 40th year! Please let me know if you are going and if you have a request for this Sunday’s Concert Warm up May 13th 8 – 10 a.m.

> pastorron@kibz.com < SHALOM Pastor Ron