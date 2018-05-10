Paul “Who?” Hewson is 58 Today!
By Ron Drury
|
May 10, 2018 @ 9:31 PM

Paul Hewson aka “BONO” was born on May 10th, 1960 and turns 58 today.  Having seen him perform as the Front man of one of the Greatest Active Rock bands = U2 has been some of my all time favorite worship celebrations!  They have just begun their eXPERIENCE +iNNOCENCE Tour to excellent critical reviews and are coming to OMAHA next week!  U2 will be playing the CenturyLink Center and it is not quite Sold Out.  So you and I still have a chance to pay the Big Buck$ and see one of the Biggest Bands of Rock History in their 40th year!  Please let me know if you are going and if you have a request for this Sunday’s Concert Warm up May 13th 8 – 10 a.m.

>  pastorron@kibz.com <                                                                                           SHALOM       Pastor Ron

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

…acknowledge JESUS…. Are you an ‘online listener’? Remembering a Confessing Christian EASTER is Coming — No Fooling! “Let It Be” Skillet Rocked