Pasta Salad Recalled

HyVee is voluntarily recalling 1 and 3 pound containers of its Spring Pasta Salad because people are getting sick from suspected Salmonella. HyVee pulled its plastic containers of Spring Pasta Salad in Nebraska and 3 other states after 20 illnesses were potentially linked back to the salad. It’s been removed from shelves in HyVee’s 8 states region. If you have some of this pasta salad, throw it away or take it back for a full refund.

