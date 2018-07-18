Pasta Salad Recalled
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 8:20 AM

HyVee is voluntarily recalling 1 and 3 pound containers of its Spring Pasta Salad because people are getting sick from suspected Salmonella.  HyVee pulled its plastic containers of Spring Pasta Salad in Nebraska and 3 other states after 20 illnesses were potentially linked back to the salad.  It’s been removed from shelves in HyVee’s 8 states region.  If you have some of this pasta salad, throw it away or take it back for a full refund.

The post Pasta Salad Recalled appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fastest Growing Communities in NE Evidence for a New Emergency Radio System Trump Clarifies: Nebraska Democrats, Republicans React Differently Omaha Unions Endorse Krist Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Lincoln’s Latest Bank Robbery Shobe on Sale of Pershing Center