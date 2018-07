A trip to KC this past weekend with my kid to catch 2 of his favorite bands. Good show and Hayley from Paramore can really belt it out, plus Starlight is a super venue. Gotta say, by the the end of the show I was really glad I got to see them. The one thing about kids is they open your eyes to different styles and types of music, which is good to expand your horizons. Being closed minded to music, you are only limiting yourself!