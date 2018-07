Lots to do! Starting Friday mebbe I’ll see you at COC and Black Label Society at The Bourbon? (Get tix at the door) – Saturday, there’s the Haymarket Park Beerfest (click the logo to check out VIP) and a huge Derby battle against KC at the Icebox (tix below or at the door Sat night) – DON’T JUST SIT THERE, LET’S GO! (That’s Slam Anderson from The No Coast Derby Girls muggin’ it up with me!) ALSO check out the Local Band listings too at the bottom!

Click the logos for links to the events!