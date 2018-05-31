Every day some one says something the offends someone else. A post on Twitter. Something said on Instagram etc. Someone is always going to offended. Someone is always going to say your a ______ . Sparky says. IF you said it or put it in print you really meant it. Don’t apologize. OWN IT. I’m a big supporter of “Free Speech” It’s the cornerstone of this great country. Your words, my words, everyone’s words should fall under the “Free Speech” flag. This doesn’t mean there are no consequences. You may have to pay a price for your “Free Speech” . Never apologize. Own it and expect to get a positive or negative response.