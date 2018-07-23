Online Sales Tax Under Study

A lot of Government officials would like to have the extra millions that could be collected from online only retailers. Nebraska has made painful budget cuts in the past two years, and more could be needed if the economy doesn’t improve. The windfall, however, remains elusive. A legislative committee declined Monday to call for a tax-focused special session, because of uncertainty over whether Nebraska needs new laws to collect online sales tax revenue.

Members of the Tax Rate Review Committee ended their meeting Monday without making any recommendations. The committee meets twice a year to review state revenue estimates and determine whether tax rates need to be changed.

Nebraska State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton told members of the committee that his department is still reviewing the impact of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for states to require online retailers to collect sales taxes.

Fulton said he doesn’t believe a special session is necessary to address the ruling, but his department is still trying to determine whether legislation should be introduced next year.

