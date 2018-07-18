On the road

The 87th Annual Sturgis Rally starts on August 6th. I may have missed 3 rally’s since my first adventure in 2004. For some reason the biggest question riders, going to the rally, get is “Did you ride or trailer yours?” I’ve done both. Ride it. Trailer it. I personally don’t get hung up on either it’s what you do when you get to the Black Hills.

In reality the ride/drive from Lincoln to Sturgis South Dakota is extremely boring unless you go through the Badlands coming out of Nebraska. I take I-80 to Sioux City. I-29 to Sioux Falls SD and the I-90 across to Sturgis. It’s a long boring ride but yet cleans your head of cobwebs every time. I’ve done the Grand Island to Broken Bow to Valentine route. There’s no cell service and that freaks me out a bit as I like to be able to contact someone if something goes bad. On I-80 or 90 you’re going to be around passing vehicles. That’s just my take. You do you.

This year, with the help of Frontier Harley-Davidson, the Pappy Hoel Campground and Resort at the Full Throttle Saloon, Harley Davidson and Jesse James Bourbon we’ve been able to get you a piece of the rally whether you’re going or not. Keep an ear open for your chance to get in the running for a chance to win a camping slot at the Pappy Hoel Campground and Resort, passes to all of the shows at the Full Throttle Saloon and as a bonus, tickets to the Blaze Sturigs Preparty w/ Wayland August 3rd at the Bourbon Theatre. That’s a pretty cool prize to snag yeah? There are more however…You have the chance to win a Jesse James Bourbon signed guitar, a swag bag of Harley-Davidson, Blaze, and Full Throttle Saloon gear or a meet n greet and tickets to see Jackyl at the Royal Grove on September 21st. Four winners!! Listen to the Blaze to register. Register now on kibz.com or at Frontier H-D . Prize winners will be announced on Saturday July 21st at Frontier Harley-Davidson 205 N.W 40th. I’ll be on site at 11. Stop by, hit me up for some Blaze gear and lets’ get your name in the registration box.

REGISTER NOW