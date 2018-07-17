Omaha Unions Endorse Krist

The Omaha Federation of Labor, which represents 33 unions and 20,000 workers in the Omaha metro area, announced its support for Sen. Bob Krist for Governor and Sen. Lynne Walz for Lt. Governor.

“Senator Krist has an impressive ten-year record in the Nebraska Legislature of supporting labor and key policies protecting the rights of workers, and we look forward to more of the same when he serves as governor,” said Federation President and State Senator, Mike McDonnell.

“Sen. Krist and Sen. Walz are the future of Nebraska. They will serve the working people of Nebraska to improve their lives and the lives of their children, McDonnell said.

Krist emphasized his background in accepting the endorsement. “I grew up in a union home. My father was a union guy, my grandfather was a union guy. I know what it means to work hard and earn a living.

“Our Nebraska workforce is an important issue given its small population, low unemployment rate, and growing demand for skilled labor,” he said.

Krist also accused Governor Pete Ricketts of injecting politics into the effort to increase job training. “During the last session, there was a coalition of senators who supported $25 million in funding for job training programs within the budget. Unfortunately, Gov. Ricketts did not support those efforts. Instead, the governor only included $5 million for the Job Training Cash Fund – not nearly enough funding for the program to be effective,” Krist said.

