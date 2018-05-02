Continental is among the leading automotive suppliers worldwide. As a division in the Continental Corporation, ContiTech is one of the world’s leading industrial specialists. Its customers can be found in key industries such as machine and plant engineering, mining, the agricultural industry, and the automotive industry. With around 43,000 employees in 44 countries, the company uses its development and material expertise for products and systems made of rubber, polyamide, metal, textile, and electronic components to combine these with individual services.

ContiTech always thinks in terms of customer-friendly and environmentally friendly solutions – going well and truly beyond its roots as a producer of rubber products. They’ve been manufacturing quality belts and rubber products in Lincoln for over 70 years.

A projected number of retirements this year by long time employees has Continental ContiTech seeking experienced career-minded people. The Lincoln facility needs people now, to learn from those pending retirees, for a smooth transition and maintain production expectations.

Now hiring for all shifts; 1st, 2nd, 3rd and now offering a 12 hour 2-2-3 workweek program. Created for those who want a full time income but need more flexibility; ideal for Ag Producers.

Continental-ContiTech is more than a Job:

 Completive pay with 5% annual increase,

 Great family benefits available

 No mandatory daily Monday – Friday overtime; some Saturdays are mandatory but with 48 hours notice.

Come find out more during Continental-ContiTech’s job fair/open house Saturday May 5th from 8AM to 1PM at 4201 North 56th Street, Lincoln.