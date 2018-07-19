Non-Stop to Dallas
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 8:43 AM

You soon might be able to fly non-stop from Lincoln to Dallas.  Our media partner, 10/11NOW reports the Lincoln Airport is hoping to reach an agreement with American Airlines after receiving a $750,000 grant from the Department of Transportation to help with start up costs.  If it goes through, it means Lincoln would have a 3rd carrier…American, United and Delta.  The Lincoln airport would use the three quarter of a million dollar grant from the DOT as a bargaining incentive.  The airline would get the money to help with start-up costs until it can turn a profit.

