No Picnic? No problem!

Mastodon and Primus NAILED IT Monday night at PBA! First time I’d ever seen Mastodon and man, did they deliver! An 80 minute set! And the fact that “Toe to Toes” sounded EPIC really put them high on my list of bands to see again. My 3rd time seeing Primus, (and Les, of course) they could do no wrong. Couldn’t believe they played “Too Many Puppies!” I haven’t heard that song since the nineties! Interesting that Les has stated prior to this tour that the band would be taking an extended break and couldn’t say when they’d get back in front of fans. Either way, thank you for coming out on a Monday night!