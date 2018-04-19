No photos please

I don’t understand why artists want to band cell phones at shows. At Coachella, A Perfect Circle asked that there be no cell phones or other devices at the show so that they could not be recorded. Since the crowds were so large, the security couldn’t stop everyone from filming the show. Some of the show made it online but was pulled down shortly after. Seriously? I would have no interest in seeing a video from a guys phone. The qualify would be super craptastic.

I actually had a close encounter with Maynard and APC when they played at Pershing many years ago. I wanted to bring a camera to the meet n greet so I could get some good pictures with the Blaze winners and the band. The bands Tour Manager asked that I put the camera away so I took it to the Blaze van. After the meet n greet, which Maynard was NOT at, I found my seat and prepared for the show. At this point camera phones were just coming in. I had a flip phone with NO camera. I’m not even sure if I had text at the time. A few songs into the set the Tour Manger comes up to me and says “Maynard is watching you and wants you to stop taking pictures.” Are you F k kidding me? My phone doesn’t take pictures, I put the real camera in the Blaze van and HOW IN THE HELL WOULD MAYNARD KNOW WHERE I WAS SITTING? I’m in a crow of people. Maynard doesn’t know me so that seems impossible. The Tour Manager was very serious. He starred at me for a few minutes and then left. Still can’t wrap my head around that.