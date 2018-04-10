“No, no I got this”

As mentioned on my show today, anytime a guy says this KEY phrase, he is bound for the ER. Why? Really? You’re not going to ask this. The only way to possibly avoid the Hospital trip is to not say this KEY phrase. So do something dumb and don’t preface it. Now, I like hot food, But HOT food WITH FLAVOR. If you need to just find out how tough you are, I ain’t playing that game. Eating and pain have never intersected for me! Thunderclap headaches? WTF?

https://gizmodo.com/worlds-hottest-pepper-sends-man-to-the-er-with-thunderc-1825110311