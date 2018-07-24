No DOT Study of Elevated Roundabout

City Council member, Cyndi Lamm, says a state study shows the 14th and Old Cheney Road elevated roundabout project in south Lincoln isn’t necessary. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, the head of Nebraska’s Department of Transportation, Kyle Schneweis, disputes Lamm’s claim. Schneweis tells KFOR NEWS there was a traffic model conducted to look at how traffic would flow as a way to help decide where the South Beltway would be built. Schneweis tells us the South Beltway would not eliminate enough traffic to warrant scraping the 14th and Old Cheney Road project.

