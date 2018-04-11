“New” Music

So I had some free time earlier this week. Its good because I can get things done bad, because I don’t get anything done and usually end up at a record store. So I picked up a few “new” albums, few Molly Hatchet, Styx, and a few other oddballs.

But it got me thinking, I knew Molly Hatchet but what drew me to the album was the art. So when I got home I pulled a few albums out and compared a few to CDs that iIhad.

Just look at the difference between the CD and the vinyl for “Cat Scratch Fever” you can actually see a little crazy in the record eyes and you just loose a little with the CD. Plus you cant forget the fold out, having to take the sleeve out of the CD case, its like it doesn’t even matter. I will take a sleeve out maybe once when I buy it and that’s about it.

It just makes me wonder, I’ve bought a lot of albums because the art caught my eye… that’s not usually why I buy a new bands CD.

P.S. Don’t forget, Record store day is April 21st!!! You can catch a preview of RSD Here.