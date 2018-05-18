New FFDP album out today! Want an autographed copy?

The newest Five Finger Death Punch album comes out TODAY!!! And you can get an autographed copy from the one, the only… CD WAREHOUSE! Make sure you head over right now so you don’t miss this chance!

***LIMITED COPIES*** , and they’re only offering this to independent music stores which is entirely kick ass!

You can reserve a copy this week by stopping down or calling and pre-paying. 402-486-0047

Your 9 o’clock news is always brought to you by our friends at CD Warehouse, so this exclusive is JUST for you. You are so welcome 😉

