Nebraska Officials Past, Present Sound Off On President Trump’s News Conference With Putin

President Trump’s news conference following a summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland is drawing criticism from members of Congress and past officials in Washington.

Trump says he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election. Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he complained about a Democratic National Committee computer server and emails belonging to Hillary Clinton.

Chuck Hagel, who served as defense secretary under President Obama and previously was a Republican senator from Nebraska, told CNN Monday that Trump “failed America and our interests in every way.”

“Now is the time the Congress of the United States must step up and step into this,” Hagel said.

Hagel also told CNN this situation “serious”, adding that Congress has to get “some backbone and spine” to resolving this issue.

On Twitter, Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse called Trump’s presentation “bizarre” and “flat-out wrong” for Trump to suggest that both countries are to blame for their deteriorated relationship.

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan tweeted that Trump’s behavior exceeds the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors. Brennan says, “It was nothing short of treasonous.”

