NE Girl Scouts and Ninja Competitor Combine to “Unleash Strong” at Challenge Course

(Omaha, Neb.) July 11, 2018 – Two powerful female forces will combine for an evening of strength, grit and determination at the Cornhusker State Games next week – just one event in a new partnership between a ninja and the state’s largest girl-serving organization.

Nebraska Girl Scouts and American Ninja Warrior Competitor Maggi Thorne, of Lincoln, will climb, jump and scramble their way through a Ninja Challenge Course during a special Girl Scouts Night from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18. Thorne said the event will give girls the opportunity to challenge themselves and overcome obstacles. Admission is free for Girl Scouts, who show their vest or sash, and up to two friends.

“In Girl Scouts, girls take the lead in discovering their own power, and testing themselves on a ninja course is an incredible way to find confidence while empowering their sister Girl Scouts,” Thorne said. “My hope is to help girls know their true selves and to never stop dreaming as they discover their purpose.”

Girl Scouts provides a safe, no-limits space for girls to discover who they are, where their talents lie and what they care about most. As the organization issues a rallying cry to join and “Unleash Strong!” this summer, the partnership between Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Thorne, a former Girl Scout, is a natural fit.

Soon, Girl Scouts will even be able to earn an official “BOW patch” that celebrates one’s inner and outer strength, overcoming obstacles and honoring one’s true self. The patch will feature Thorne’s trademark pink bow.

The Ninja Challenge Course will be at Lincoln East High School. Girl Scout members, their families and friends, and girls interested in learning more about Girl Scouts are invited to flex their muscles on the course and can RSVP at www.girlscouts.how/ninja.

To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutsnebraska.org.

