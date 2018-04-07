My Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

2018 is already shaping up to be an awesome year for rock music! Plenty of great albums, singles, and music videos have been released already this year, but I’m already looking forward to the next couple of months for new releases from some of my favorite artists!

1. Breaking Benjamin – Ember, April 13th

In my opinion, Breaking Benjamin has never released even a bad song, let alone a bad album! Ember is already turning out to be another solid record from Breaking Benjamin. The first single, “Red Cold River” was released in January, and the first time I heard this song, I got chills! It’s that good! Soon after, the band released a number of songs from the record for early download, including “Feed the Wolf”, “Blood”, “Psycho”, and “Save Yourself”. All of which are solid tracks from the record.

The new album is set for release this Friday, April 13th, and you can bet your house on the fact that I will have this record the day it is released! Ember is easily my #1 most anticipated record of 2018!

2. Tool – TBA

Every Tool fan in the world can agree with me on this one! Tool have been teasing a lot of videos, pictures, and posts on social media pages about the (FINALLY) in-progress record, tentatively set for release in late 2018. Now, one thing to always keep in mind with Tool is that they have been teasing fans about the possibility of a new record for literally years! Their last release was their huge-hitting record, 10,000 Days from 2006.

Fans young and old have been patiently waiting for a new Tool album for 10 years or so, and I think we’re all more than ready to hear the new material and see Tool on a headlining tour.

3. Shinedown – Attention Attention, May 4th

I haven’t personally heard a whole lot of hype about this new record from Shinedown, but that doesn’t say anything about how great this record is already turning out! The first single “Devil” was released on March 7th, and instantly became a new favorite for me from Shinedown! Since then, the band has released music videos for “Devil”, as well as another track from the album, “The Human Radio”. As I am writing this, I am hearing the latter for the first time, and I am already digging it!

Their last effort, Threat to Survival was released in 2015, and since then Shinedown have been continuously working for the fans. Whether it be touring, writing, or recording, it’s all for the fans. And the fans are ready!

4. Lamb of God – Legion: XX (covers album), May 18th

Way back in 1994 in Richmond, Virginia, a group of metalheads got together and formed a band called Burn the Priest. That band became what we know today as Lamb of God. But in 2018, Lamb of God return to their roots as Burn the Priest to release a cover album. In the days of the beginnings of the band, the members cited influence from thrash and punk bands like The Melvins, The Accused, Stormtroopers of Death, and Bad Brains. So fittingly, these are just a few of the bands that will hold the honor of having heavy metal giants Lamb of God – or Burn the Priest, rather – cover a few of their tunes.

The last effort from Burn the Priest was released in 1999, but Lamb of God’s most recent release before 2018 is titled VII: Sturm und Drang, and is one of the band’s heaviest and most well-crafted releases since their formation.

5. Sevendust – All I See is War, May 11th

Personally, Sevendust is a band that I didn’t get around to listening to until just a few years ago, but I wish I had begun my exploration of the band long before then! Formed in 1994, with 11 releases under their belt, Sevendust are no strangers to the life of a touring, writing, and recording musician’s life. Their last record Kill the Flaw, released in 2015 is a great example of how this band can and will stand the test of time and continue to be one of the driving forces behind hard rock! Two songs from the upcoming record have been released, “Dirty” and “Not Original”. The first of which is a hard-hitting tune ready to drive the record forward with full force, and the latter is a slower, more melodic track that brings the tempo and volume down just enough to keep your attention.

All I See is War is expected to be released next month on the 11th, and will surely be a great success to add to the discography of such a talented and driven group of musicians.

BONUS

6. DevilDriver – Outlaws ‘Til the End (covers album), July 6th

Every band needs a cover album, right? I mean hell, we just mentioned Lamb of God’s upcoming covers album earlier in the article. DevilDriver is no different in every band’s desire to get back to the roots of their influences and how they began their crusade into the forefront of heavy metal! Outlaws ‘Til the End is shaping up to be much different than the average metal band’s covers album, however. The band will be covering exclusively country songs from classic artists such as Hank Williams III, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Steve Earle – just to name a few.

I have a feeling that this album will be incredibly interesting and fun to listen to, and see live performances of. I personally enjoy a number of country artists and songs, and cite some as my own influence. I am, however, very picky about the songs and artists that I listen to that fall under the category of country music. DevilDriver will be throwing in plenty of their own groove metal sound into this album, and I am very excited to hear it!

