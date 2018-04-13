Monster JAMMMMMM!

Duddddde, Monster Jam is going down at PBA tonight! I got to meet Colette Davis (who drives Wonder Woman) and Brandon Vinson (who drives Grave Digger) today, and they were SO COOL!

I gotta just talk about Colette for a second… she was so cool. She’s 24, and won her first driving competition at 15 years old. I wonder what her actual driver’s license test wast like…

Anywho… if you wanna see Colette and Brandon kick some a** tonight at PBA, get your tickets here!

Sparkles (don’t call him that, only I can call him that…) i.e. Sparky will be at the top of the escalators where he’ll be giving away an RC Monster Jam car!!! #want. Be there.