New music – Maytallica

May 12th

Have you heard the new Seether record “Poison the Parrish” yet? It’s available today, May 12th, at all music outlets. We were lucky enough to get a few copies before it came out. I think you’ll love it.

Music Highlights: We collectively, Animal, myself and Jill LOVE the new Masotodon release “Emperor of Sand” and Falling In Reverse release “Coming Home” Pick them up or download them. What are you into? You can always email me with your thoughts on music you hear on the Blaze. Maybe we’re missing something. Drop me an email at sparky@kibz.com

The Maytallica celebration continues Friday May 12th @ Midnight. Tune in for “Now that we’re live” w/ Harddrive Radio Host Lou Brutus. You’ll sit in on rehearsal before the kick off of the tour, PLUS, Lou sits down with the guys to talk about the Hardwired…to self destruct album and what fans can expect on the World Wired Tour. It’s a- not to be missed- program for all Metallica fans.

Keep an ear open for more chances to win your Maytallica tickets. We’re sending more Blaze listeners to the Iowa Speedway show on June 9th.