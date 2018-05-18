Memphis May Fire Killed it. Respect.

Holy crap Memphis May Fire put on another amazing show on Thursday and If you missed it you’re a scrub. The show only had about 300 people show up, but damn that was the rowdiest I’ve ever seen that low amount of people at a concert. The Word Alive kicked ass as well. I’ve been listening to their new album “Violent Noise” and I believe it is their best album to date. The song with Danny Worsnop is worth a listen. I’ll post it below. Give it a listen and tell me what you think. Memphis May Fire also played a couple songs that haven’t been released yet. So if you missed it. Shame on you. (Don’t take me seriously haha)