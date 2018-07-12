Mayor Denies “Hidden” Raises

Mayor Chris Beutler’s office Thursday denied charges that hidden, secret raises were given to mayoral appointees. City Council member Cindy Lamm charged Wednesday that larger raises for management personnel were not disclosed to the council in the budget. The mayor’s chief of staff Rick Hoppe said Lamm’s research included salaries the mayor doesn’t control. Rather, he said, state law and collective bargaining did.

“There was a big discussion about the Assistant Library Director” said Hoppe. “The truth of the matter is, that was a comparability issue. The Mayor didn’t decide; comparability did, through those Union contracts.”

Hoppe said the the mayor controls 18 salaries, and they averaged just over 3 1/2%, very close to the amounts in the budget. “8 of those raises were 1.65% or less.”

As to the charge that the raises in question were not disclosed to the City Council, Hoppe said “I cannot think of a single issue that we’ve talked about today that has been as badly mis-characterized as the subject of raises in the City.”

The Council is working on a new two year budget, and will approve it before the September first beginning of the new fiscal year.

