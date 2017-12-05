So many shows. So little time

When it rains concerts, it rains heavy. We’re just a few days away from the SOLD OUT Blaze Army Christmas party with Seether and Shaman’s Harvest Friday December 8th at the Bourbon Theatre. Next on the concert list is the Kampout For Kids concert featuring Clutch, Devon Townsend Project, The Obssessed and Sons Of Texas Wednesday December 13th . In case you missed the concert announcement this morning (12/5) The Blaze presents Sleeping With Sirens February 13th. February is looking pretty kick ass so far. In addition to the Sleeping With Sirens, don’t miss Avatar on the 1st, the Blaze Birthday Bash with Avenged Sevenfold on the 8th , or 10Years on the 9th. Looking forward to seeing you at some or all of these shows.

See a full list of shows the concert page.