Man Robbed Of Cash, iPhone While Trying To Make A Sale

Lincoln Police said a 20-year-old man was robbed while trying to sell his iPhone late Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Tierra Drive.

According to police, the victim told them he was selling is iPhone on Snapchat, and a group of people came over to purchase the item. The buyers of the phone parked in a parking lot across from the apartment building, and the victim got in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police say the victim handed over the cell phone to the suspects in exchange for $150, but once the transaction was made, the victim was hit in the side of the head with an unknown object. He told police he heard the sound of a gun rack slide, and the firearm was pressed against his head.

The suspects told the victim it was a real gun, and that if he didn’t empty his pockets, he would die. All the men ended up taking the iPhone, the $150, and an additional $100 from the victim.

No arrests have been made.

