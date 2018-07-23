Man Caught Exposing Himself To LPD Outside Store

Police arrested a man after he exposed himself to people outside of a north Lincoln Walmart early Friday afternoon.

Police were called about reports of a man who was believed to be inappropriately touching and exposing himself, outside the Walmart near 27th and Superior.

Officers contacted 40-year-old Shawn Ahrens at a nearby bus stop, and he was told the reason police were called. Ahrens then pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the officers.

He was arrested for public nudity.

