Man Beaten, Wounded By Gunshot After Going To Meet Woman Through Escort Service App

Lincoln Police have made one arrest after a man claimed he was held against his will, beaten, and shot after trying to meet someone through an escort service.

In a story we first told you about on KFOR News Tuesday, police say the 35-year-old man showed up to the Northeast Team Police Substation near 48th and Huntington visibly hurt. He was taken to the hospital and told officers he used an online escort service called sipsap.com to meet a woman.

Officer Angela Sands on Wednesday said the man went to meet the woman at a home near 45th and Huntington, when he was met by two men with guns. He was forced into the basement, pistol-whipped several times and one of the suspects fired a gun at him, grazing his stomach area.

After four hours, police said the man was let go and showed up to the substation. Police then served a search warrant at the home and found a shell casing and a pistol.

After interviewing multiple people, 24-year-old Nathan Shepard was arrested for terroristic threats.

Police tell us more arrests are possible.

