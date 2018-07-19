Man Arrested After Exposing Himself To A Couple Of Women

Police arrested a 39-year-old man for indecent exposure after he approached a woman completely naked early Tuesday morning just south of downtown Lincoln.

According to police, a 54-year-old woman was walking with her 55-year-old friend picking up cigarettes butts near 13th and E streets, when 39-year-old Gene Michaud, Jr. walked up to them completely naked, with a T-shirt covering up his lower pelvic area.

Both women were scared off and ran away to call the police.

After searching the area, LPD arrested Michaud Jr. near 14th and B streets while he was still naked.

Michaud was given verbal commands but resisted arrest at first. He was eventually taken into custody without injury and charged with indecent exposure and failure to comply.

Police tell us drugs or alcohol may be factors, but that’s under investigation.