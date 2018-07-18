Machete Pulled Out Road Rage Incident

Police said a man pulled a machete on another driver following a road rage incident Monday night outside a southwest Lincoln grocery store.

According to a police report, a 23-year-old man said another driver became upset with him near South Coddington and West “A” Street. The victim said the other driver was honking and yelling at him, and as the suspect went to pass him, the vehicles lightly collided.

A short time later, the suspect slammed on his brakes, forcing the victim to collide his Nissan Altima into the back of the suspect’s black sedan causing minor damage. Police say the victim pulled over to drop off his family and followed the suspect into the Russ’s Market parking lot. When the victim walked up, both men started arguing.

But the suspect pulled out a machete from his car’s trunk, threatened the victim with it by touching him on the shoulder with it. A woman with the suspect pulled him away and they took off.

Police describe the suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot 8-inches with tattoos on his arms and a gold grill, meaning gold teeth.

