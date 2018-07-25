LPD Captures Donut Thieves
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 10:34 AM

Call it perfect timing, but Lincoln Police were able to capture three teens seen by an employee of Hurt’s Donuts inside the Grand Manse at 9th and “P” Street steal a tray of 24 donuts.

Officer Angela Sands told reporters Wednesday that the teens took off with the tray of freshly made doughy goodies around 4:30am Sunday.  The employee ran out and flagged down an officer, who then saw the teens running with the tray.

All three teens got into a car and the officer initiated a traffic stop, confiscating the tray of donuts.

Officer Sands says the three 16-year-olds have been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney.  She says the 23 1/2 remaining donuts were “properly disposed of.”

The post LPD Captures Donut Thieves appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Beaten, Wounded By Gunshot After Going To Meet Woman Through Escort Service App Stolen Truck Found Burned Out At Pawnee Lake Rash of Burglaries Reported In Malcolm Fortenberry Town Halls Two K-9’s Join State Patrol Internet Helps Rural Residents Save Money & Generate Income