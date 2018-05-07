Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 7th

Monday May 7th

Plack Blague in Omaha

Tuesday May 8th

Propergander at Royal Grove opening for Ded
DeadEchoes at Royal Grove opening for Ded 

 

Thursday May 10th

Saints of Lust in Omaha opening for Trapt


Friday May 11th

Levi William at Blue Blood Brewery
Leighton  at Bourbon Theatre opening for Black Stone Cherry


Saturday May 12th

Primal Waters at 1867 Bar album release Primogenitor
DeadEchoesat 1867 Bar
1 Trak Mind at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Hookt at Nowhere Bar and Grill

Sunday May 13th

Autumn Paradox at Duffy’s

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New video from Freakabout and win tickets! Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 30th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 23rd Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 9th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of April 2nd