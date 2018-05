Monday May 14th

Ezra in Omaha

Freakabout in Kearney

Thursday May 17th

A Different Breed the Bourbon opening for Memphis Mayfire

Friday May 18th

A Different Breed at Duffy’s

Deadechoes at Duffy’s

Hookt in Columbus

Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha

Fallen Reign in Omaha

Saturday May 19th

Faded Black at 1867 Bar

Happy Hazard at 1867 Bar

Polyfaze at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Jane Doe And The No Names at Grey’s Keg Saloon

Hookt in Columbus