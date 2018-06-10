Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of June 11th

Monday June 11th
Been Better in Omaha

Tuesday June 12
Levi William solo show at The Garage
Trashbag Ponchos in Omaha
Alli & I in O’Neill

Thursday June 14th
Coldsweat in Omaha opening for Wayland
Alli & I in Atkinson

Friday June 15th
Leighton at Duffy’s Tavern Final Show
Devil In the Details at Duffy’s Tavern Leighton’s final show
Yellow After Rain at Sheldon Museum
Levi William Solo Show in Eagle solo shows

Saturday June 16th
Propergander at the Keg EP Release
Angel Hill at the Keg Propergander EP Release
Fallen Reign at the Keg Propergander EP Release
PolyFaze at 1867 Bar
Broken Skulls at 1867 Bar
Laughing Falcon at Zoo Bar
Hookt at Nowhere Bar

Sunday June 17th
Yellow After Rain at Duffy’s Tavern

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of June 4th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 28th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 21st Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 14th Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of May 7th New video from Freakabout and win tickets!