Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of June 11th

Monday June 11th
Been Better in Omaha
Tuesday June 12
Levi William solo show at The Garage
Trashbag Ponchos in Omaha
Alli & I in O’Neill
Thursday June 14th
Coldsweat in Omaha opening for Wayland
Alli & I in Atkinson
Friday June 15th
Leighton at Duffy’s Tavern Final Show
Devil In the Details at Duffy’s Tavern Leighton’s final show
Yellow After Rain at Sheldon Museum
Levi William Solo Show in Eagle solo shows
Saturday June 16th
Propergander at the Keg EP Release
Angel Hill at the Keg Propergander EP Release
Fallen Reign at the Keg Propergander EP Release
PolyFaze at 1867 Bar
Broken Skulls at 1867 Bar
Laughing Falcon at Zoo Bar
Hookt at Nowhere Bar
Sunday June 17th
Yellow After Rain at Duffy’s Tavern