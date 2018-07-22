Local Bandwidth Bands Playing The Week Of July 23rd

Wednesday July 25th
Freakabout in Omaha
Thursday July 26th
Levi William at Stransky Park
Friday July 27th
Primal Waters at 1867 Bar for their Final Show
Propergander at the Royal Grove
The Hanyaks at the Royal Grove
Fallen Reign in Omaha
Rose Garden Funeral in Omaha
Brave the Fall in Omaha
Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha
Saturday July 28th
Phantom playing during intermission for Ballyard Brawl MMA Event at Haymarket Park
Yellow After Rain at Duffy’s
Hookt at The NoWhere Bar and Grill
Broken Skulls in Omaha
Rose Garden Funeral in Omaha
Evicted in Cedar Rapids
Killigans in Grand Island
Sunday July 29th
Cuddlebone at the 1867 Bar