Wednesday July 18th

Red Cities at Duffy’s

Saints of Lust in Omaha opening for Saving Abel

Friday July 20th

Broken Skulls at 1867 Bar

Laughing Falcon at Railyard for Alive at 5

Empires End in Kearney

Been Better in Omaha

A Band Called Hemmingway in Omaha

Saturday July 21st

Yellow After Rain in Omaha